Monrovia Police: Woman Accidentally Spends Fake $100 Bill; Cannon Shell Found in Car; Arrest In Auto Theft; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 4-6. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 425 service events, resulting in 59 investigations.
Counterfeit Bill
December 4 at 9:33 a.m., a female subject called police to report she had inadvertently used a fictitious $100 bill at a gas station in the 900 block of W. Foothill. She reported that she received the bill from a bank. An officer responded and confirmed the $100 bill was fictitious and the U.S. Secret Service was notified. The investigation is continuing.
Battery / Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 4 at 10:47 a.m., a caller reported a disturbing subject at a gas station in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and learned the subject had punched a customer at the gas station and then while attempting to drive away, the subject collided into a vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Artillery Round Found – Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad Notified
December 4 at 1:01 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Pomona to assist a subject with retrieving property from his impounded vehicle. While the subject was getting his property, the tip of an artillery round was located in the trunk. The item belonged to the registered owner’s grandfather. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was notified; they responded and took possession of the device.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 9:51 a.m., the manager of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called police to report a disturbing male subject at the location. The subject has a notrespassing order issued to him for the location. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The no-trespass authorization was posted on the front entry and exit doors, and the subject has been notified that he is not to be at the location. He was arrested for trespassing.
Stolen Vehicle
December 5 at 8:17 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of W. Huntington. A female subject parked her vehicle in the business parking lot and went into work. When she returned to her vehicle, she found it had been stolen. The vehicle is a 2004 Acura. The investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
December 6 at 11:26 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Wildrose reported an incident of mail tampering. She was at her home when FedEx dropped off a package and she heard a knock at the door. When she opened the door, she saw a female, White subject, wearing jeans and a jean jacket, walking away with her package. She yelled at the female, who then dropped the package and fled in a brown, 4-door Honda, with a male suspect driving. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Felon With a Gun / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
December 6 at 1:42 p.m., a parking control officer observed a suspicious black Honda Accord with no plates making two quick turns in what he thought was an attempt to get away from him. The vehicle parked in an alley in the 200 block of east Colorado. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Westminster. Patrol officers responded and the vehicle went mobile. As officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, the male, front passenger threw a handgun out the window. Once the vehicle was stopped, the three occupants were detained. The driver was arrested for grand theft auto, the front passenger was arrested for felon with a gun, and the rear passenger was arrested for a no-bail warrant. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 3:14 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain saw a subject in the store taking items and placing them in his clothing. Officers responded to the location and also observed the suspect placing items in his clothing. The suspect walked past the manned registers without stopping to pay for the items and was detained. The suspect was arrested and received a citation to appear in court on the charges.
