School Board to Consider Social Justice Camp; New Courses; Online Chat Software

At its December 13 meeting (agenda), the Monrovia School Board will consider ...
~ Approving a deal for 20 students to attend a free multi-day Building Bridges Camp by the California Conference for Equality and Justice during the 2017-18 school year. "After attending Builing Bridges Camps, students return to campus as leaders on anti-bias and social justice efforts." Details here.
~ Approving several new courses: Global Affairs, Avid (college prep), Math II and III, and Advanced Video Production.
~ Approving a contract with Fulcrum Management Solutions for its online software "that creates online conversations for meaningful engagement by parents, staff, and community members." Details here.
- Brad Haugaard
