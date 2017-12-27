News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police Find Homes for Eight Homeless; Library Science; Tree Recycling; Library Reading Challenge
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Monrovia Police Department has found permanent homes for eight homeless people this year, most recently for "Rose," a long-time homeless resident who slept in front of the Community Center or next to the Library. New Community Policing Officer, Javier Leon, found her 87-year-old mother in Seattle, and Rose agreed to fly there. Leon and School Resource Officer James Ruano bought Rose new clothes, she showered at the police station with the help of Jailer, Anisa Ortiz, and a team drove her to the airport for the flight.
~ The library has received a $10,000 grant from the California State Library to partner with the Oak Crest Institute of Science (Oak Crest) in developing an Innovation Station at the Monrovia Library. The money will go for equipment and classes, such as Cool Chemistry, Creepy Crawly Science, environment, circuitry, and 3D printing.
~ Athens Services will recycle your Christmas trees through Jan. 7. Remove ornaments, tinsel, plastic bags, nails, lights, and stands. For questions contact Public Works Division at 932-5575, or Athens Services at (888) 336-6100.
~ Mark Cuban will donate $25,000 to First Book (an organization that provides new books, learning materials and other educational resources for children in low-income households) if Americans read for 1,000,000 minutes in January. Monrovia Library is challenging Monrovians to read for 10 hours, and has a goal of 120,000 minutes.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment