Monrovia Police: Robbery Suspect Arrested; Computers Stolen Off Porch; Man With Gun, Knives Arrested; Assault With Garden Shears; Counterfeit Money; Reports Crime, Gets Arrested; And Lots More

Link to Blogger
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 21-31. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
December 21 at 1:15 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police regarding a male subject who took miscellaneous items out of the store without paying. As they tried to detain him, the subject became combative. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was arrested for robbery and found to have two outstanding warrants, which were added to his charges.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
December 21 at 8:06 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 200 block of E. Maple called police to report a vehicle that was parked illegally in his parking stall. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. An officer was dispatched and the vehicle was recovered.
Fraud
December 22 at 1:54 p.m., a fraud incident was reported at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. An unknown male suspect went into the store and attempted to purchase merchandise with a fraudulent check. He fled the location after the check was refused. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 22 at 3:32 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a home in the 300 block of E. Hillcrest. The victim reported that FedEx delivered three computers on her side porch on December 21 at 2:20 p.m. Sometime after that, someone stole the computers from the porch. The investigation is continuing.
No-Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 22 at 6:12 p.m., officers on patrol stopped a vehicle at Foothill and Alta Vista for driving without lights during hours of darkness. The passenger was a known gang member. A computer check revealed a no-bail probation warrant out of San Bernardino County. The passenger was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
December 22 at 7:32 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft of electric wire and power tools. The suspect put the merchandise into a shopping cart and fled the location. The investigation is ongoing.
Residential Burglary
December 23 at 11:01 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 300 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim had been out of town and when he returned home, he discovered someone had broken into his house. The suspect removed a window screen and gained entry through a side window. An iPhone and some U.S. currency was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
December 23 at 5:26 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at California and Duarte. A vehicle was stopped at a red light heading west on Duarte, when another vehicle rearended it. The driver who caused the collision claimed his brakes did not work properly. One of the drivers complained of pain.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Bonita regarding an armed male suspect involved in a domestic dispute. The victim and suspect are married and were visiting the victim’s mother in Monrovia the day before. They became involved in a dispute which resulted in pushing and shoving, and the victim sustaining bruises. The suspect was asked to leave the location and he left. The next day, the victim received a phone call from the suspect’s mother, warning her that her son was on his way and that he was very upset and was armed. The victim and her family fled the home and contacted police. When the officers arrived at the residence, they found the suspect in the backyard of the home. He was armed with a handgun, numerous knives and extra magazines loaded with ammunition. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 10:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle on the report of several subjects fighting. They arrived and detained three male adults and one female adult. One male was visibly battered, but refused to prosecute. The female was found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Residential Burglary
December 25 at 4:10 a.m., an attempted residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of E. Foothill. The victim stated that while he was gone during the day, someone climbed over his back fence, grabbed a bird bath and threw it through his back sliding glass door. The door has double pane glass and only one pane broke, so the suspect was not able to gain entry. The investigation is continuing.
Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
December 25 at 7:07 a.m., police dispatch received a call from a hospital reporting they had a victim of a stabbing in their emergency room. Officers responded to the hospital to interview the victim. The victim told officers that his brother was up all night drinking alcohol with his cousin's husband, the suspect, in the family garage. At approximately 5:00 a.m., the victim heard his brother yelling outside. He went outside to see what his brother was yelling about, and the intoxicated suspect punched him and they both fell to the ground. While they were struggling on the ground, the suspect stabbed the victim in the chin and chest with a small pair of garden shears. The wounds were non-life-threatening. Officers went to the victim's residence, where they collected evidence and arrested the suspect without incident.
Grand Theft
December 26 at 6:57 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The reporting party said he left on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and all the storage containers were intact and the gated area was secured with a padlock. When he returned on Tuesday, he found the area open and four storage containers had been forcibly opened. Numerous tools and other equipment was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle
December 26 at 6:58 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Lincoln. The victim parked her vehicle in an assigned parking stall on the property on December 23 and left on vacation. When she returned on December 26, she found her vehicle was missing. The vehicle is a white, two-door, 2011 Honda Accord. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
December 26 at 11:38 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Magnolia and Evergreen. A driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and collided with another vehicle. The driver that caused the collision did not have a valid driver's license. He was cited and his vehicle was stored. The driver of the other vehicle complained of pain, but refused treatment.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
December 27 at 10:50 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of W. Central regarding an abandoned vehicle that was possibly stolen. A tall, White, male suspect parked the vehicle in the driveway of the location and fled. Officers arrived and confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Chino. The vehicle was recovered.
Residential Burglary
December 27 at 10:25 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of Spanner. The residents at the location returned home and found their home had been ransacked. It appears the suspects entered through a bathroom window. The loss was a television, computers and a handgun. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision
December 27 at 11:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Lemon on the report of a family disturbance. As they arrived, a subject was leaving the location in a vehicle. An officer located the vehicle and saw it run the red light at Foothill and Shamrock. As he followed the vehicle to stop it, the vehicle collided with the curb at Foothill and Poinsettia. The driver was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver showed signs of impairment due to alcohol, but was not arrested at the time due to his injuries. The case will be presented to the District Attorney's office at a later date for possible DUI charges.
Vehicle Burglary
December 28 at 5:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of W. Olive. The victim parked her vehicle inside the garage, but left the garage door open and vehicle unlocked. Someone entered her vehicle and stole her sunglasses and three pairs of shoes. The investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense / Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm / Threatening an Officer – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 2:25 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Chestnut and Magnolia when he noticed a suspicious vehicle parked against the curb with the turn signal on and the engine running. The officer approached the vehicle and the subject appeared to be sleeping. He woke the subject and could smell the odor of alcohol on the subject. A second officer arrived to assist and they had the subject step out of the vehicle. As one of the officers conducted a search, he felt a gun in the subject's waistband. The subject then became combative and a struggle ensued as both officers tried to subdue the subject as he attempted to pull the gun out of his waistband. Additional officers arrived to assist and the suspect was taken into custody.
Stolen License Plates Recovered / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 11:49 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a suspicious subject at the store who has committed thefts in the past. The subject left the store and entered a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrived and detained the subject. Further investigation revealed the subject had a recently stolen license plate affixed to his vehicle over his actual license plate. He was also found to have methamphetamine and a drug pipe in his pocket. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglaries
December 29 at 8:42 p.m., two vehicle burglaries were reported in the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue. The two vehicles had broken windows. After further investigation and talking to both victims, it appears there were no items taken from the vehicles. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 9:26 p.m., an officer saw a suspicious subject loitering in a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. He conducted a consensual encounter and the subject stated that he had a methamphetamine pipe in his backpack. A consent search revealed a drug pipe in his possession. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 12:01 a.m., officers responded to a solo traffic collision into a parked vehicle at Lemon and Primrose. After investigation, the officer arrested the driver for driving under the influence.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 30 at 2:20 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived in the area and discovered two parked cars that had been hit by another car that fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 4:26 a.m., officers responded to the report of a solo, rollover, traffic collision in the 200 block of S. Mountain. After investigation, the officer arrested the driver for DUI.
Parole Hold / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
December 30 at 10:22 a.m., an officer responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject possibly stealing merchandise. The subject and left the store and was in a vehicle in the parking lot. The officer contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he was on parole. A search of the vehicle revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. While the officer was searching the vehicle, a female approached and identified herself as the registered owner of the vehicle. A computer check of her revealed she had two warrants for her arrest. Parole issued a hold for the male and both subjects were arrested.
Counterfeit Currency
December 30 at 1:59 p.m., an employee at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called police to report someone had attempted to pass a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill. The suspect left the bill and left the location prior to the employees calling the police department. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 2:37 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 800 block of S. Magnolia who appeared drunk. The subject reportedly entered a vehicle and drove away. An officer was in the area and saw the vehicle traveling north on Magnolia, swerving back and forth. A traffic stop was conducted and a DUI investigation began. The subject was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 4:26 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious subject yelling in a parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 7:47 p.m., an officer stopped a female and male on bikes for a vehicle code violation. The female threw something on the ground before stopping. The investigation revealed the female threw a container with a needle and some methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Duarte on a solo vehicle traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers saw a light pole down across all lanes of Duarte Road from the collision. The female adult driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 8:10 a.m., a caller reported a female subject in the street yelling at a male subject, who was driving away. Officers responded and spoke with the female, who exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of narcotics. The female admitted to smoking methamphetamine approximately two hours prior. She was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
December 31 at 1:06 p.m., loss prevention personnel from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington Drive called police to report a shoplifting incident. Two subjects had concealed merchandise in the waistbands of their pants and walked out of the store without paying. Officers and loss prevention detained the subjects, and further investigation revealed they had also shoplifted from another store. Both stores desired prosecution. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 7:43 p.m., a subject who lives in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista called police to report subjects attempting to enter his residence. The caller sounded somewhat suspicious and while officers were on their way to the location, dispatch advised that the subject had warrants for his arrest. After the officers determined the scene was clear, the subject was arrested for his warrants. He was later released to the custody of the Azusa Police Department on the warrants.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 31 at 10:50 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of E. Colorado and was flagged down regarding a hit and run traffic collision. Officers responded and found a fluid trail from the suspect vehicle, but were unable to track it down. The investigation is continuing.
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
December 21 at 1:15 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police regarding a male subject who took miscellaneous items out of the store without paying. As they tried to detain him, the subject became combative. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was arrested for robbery and found to have two outstanding warrants, which were added to his charges.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
December 21 at 8:06 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 200 block of E. Maple called police to report a vehicle that was parked illegally in his parking stall. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. An officer was dispatched and the vehicle was recovered.
Fraud
December 22 at 1:54 p.m., a fraud incident was reported at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. An unknown male suspect went into the store and attempted to purchase merchandise with a fraudulent check. He fled the location after the check was refused. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 22 at 3:32 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a home in the 300 block of E. Hillcrest. The victim reported that FedEx delivered three computers on her side porch on December 21 at 2:20 p.m. Sometime after that, someone stole the computers from the porch. The investigation is continuing.
No-Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 22 at 6:12 p.m., officers on patrol stopped a vehicle at Foothill and Alta Vista for driving without lights during hours of darkness. The passenger was a known gang member. A computer check revealed a no-bail probation warrant out of San Bernardino County. The passenger was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
December 22 at 7:32 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft of electric wire and power tools. The suspect put the merchandise into a shopping cart and fled the location. The investigation is ongoing.
Residential Burglary
December 23 at 11:01 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 300 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim had been out of town and when he returned home, he discovered someone had broken into his house. The suspect removed a window screen and gained entry through a side window. An iPhone and some U.S. currency was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
December 23 at 5:26 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at California and Duarte. A vehicle was stopped at a red light heading west on Duarte, when another vehicle rearended it. The driver who caused the collision claimed his brakes did not work properly. One of the drivers complained of pain.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Bonita regarding an armed male suspect involved in a domestic dispute. The victim and suspect are married and were visiting the victim’s mother in Monrovia the day before. They became involved in a dispute which resulted in pushing and shoving, and the victim sustaining bruises. The suspect was asked to leave the location and he left. The next day, the victim received a phone call from the suspect’s mother, warning her that her son was on his way and that he was very upset and was armed. The victim and her family fled the home and contacted police. When the officers arrived at the residence, they found the suspect in the backyard of the home. He was armed with a handgun, numerous knives and extra magazines loaded with ammunition. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 10:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle on the report of several subjects fighting. They arrived and detained three male adults and one female adult. One male was visibly battered, but refused to prosecute. The female was found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Residential Burglary
December 25 at 4:10 a.m., an attempted residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of E. Foothill. The victim stated that while he was gone during the day, someone climbed over his back fence, grabbed a bird bath and threw it through his back sliding glass door. The door has double pane glass and only one pane broke, so the suspect was not able to gain entry. The investigation is continuing.
Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
December 25 at 7:07 a.m., police dispatch received a call from a hospital reporting they had a victim of a stabbing in their emergency room. Officers responded to the hospital to interview the victim. The victim told officers that his brother was up all night drinking alcohol with his cousin's husband, the suspect, in the family garage. At approximately 5:00 a.m., the victim heard his brother yelling outside. He went outside to see what his brother was yelling about, and the intoxicated suspect punched him and they both fell to the ground. While they were struggling on the ground, the suspect stabbed the victim in the chin and chest with a small pair of garden shears. The wounds were non-life-threatening. Officers went to the victim's residence, where they collected evidence and arrested the suspect without incident.
Grand Theft
December 26 at 6:57 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The reporting party said he left on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and all the storage containers were intact and the gated area was secured with a padlock. When he returned on Tuesday, he found the area open and four storage containers had been forcibly opened. Numerous tools and other equipment was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle
December 26 at 6:58 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Lincoln. The victim parked her vehicle in an assigned parking stall on the property on December 23 and left on vacation. When she returned on December 26, she found her vehicle was missing. The vehicle is a white, two-door, 2011 Honda Accord. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
December 26 at 11:38 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Magnolia and Evergreen. A driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and collided with another vehicle. The driver that caused the collision did not have a valid driver's license. He was cited and his vehicle was stored. The driver of the other vehicle complained of pain, but refused treatment.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
December 27 at 10:50 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of W. Central regarding an abandoned vehicle that was possibly stolen. A tall, White, male suspect parked the vehicle in the driveway of the location and fled. Officers arrived and confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Chino. The vehicle was recovered.
Residential Burglary
December 27 at 10:25 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of Spanner. The residents at the location returned home and found their home had been ransacked. It appears the suspects entered through a bathroom window. The loss was a television, computers and a handgun. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision
December 27 at 11:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Lemon on the report of a family disturbance. As they arrived, a subject was leaving the location in a vehicle. An officer located the vehicle and saw it run the red light at Foothill and Shamrock. As he followed the vehicle to stop it, the vehicle collided with the curb at Foothill and Poinsettia. The driver was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver showed signs of impairment due to alcohol, but was not arrested at the time due to his injuries. The case will be presented to the District Attorney's office at a later date for possible DUI charges.
Vehicle Burglary
December 28 at 5:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of W. Olive. The victim parked her vehicle inside the garage, but left the garage door open and vehicle unlocked. Someone entered her vehicle and stole her sunglasses and three pairs of shoes. The investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense / Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm / Threatening an Officer – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 2:25 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Chestnut and Magnolia when he noticed a suspicious vehicle parked against the curb with the turn signal on and the engine running. The officer approached the vehicle and the subject appeared to be sleeping. He woke the subject and could smell the odor of alcohol on the subject. A second officer arrived to assist and they had the subject step out of the vehicle. As one of the officers conducted a search, he felt a gun in the subject's waistband. The subject then became combative and a struggle ensued as both officers tried to subdue the subject as he attempted to pull the gun out of his waistband. Additional officers arrived to assist and the suspect was taken into custody.
Stolen License Plates Recovered / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 11:49 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a suspicious subject at the store who has committed thefts in the past. The subject left the store and entered a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrived and detained the subject. Further investigation revealed the subject had a recently stolen license plate affixed to his vehicle over his actual license plate. He was also found to have methamphetamine and a drug pipe in his pocket. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglaries
December 29 at 8:42 p.m., two vehicle burglaries were reported in the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue. The two vehicles had broken windows. After further investigation and talking to both victims, it appears there were no items taken from the vehicles. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 9:26 p.m., an officer saw a suspicious subject loitering in a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. He conducted a consensual encounter and the subject stated that he had a methamphetamine pipe in his backpack. A consent search revealed a drug pipe in his possession. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 12:01 a.m., officers responded to a solo traffic collision into a parked vehicle at Lemon and Primrose. After investigation, the officer arrested the driver for driving under the influence.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 30 at 2:20 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived in the area and discovered two parked cars that had been hit by another car that fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 4:26 a.m., officers responded to the report of a solo, rollover, traffic collision in the 200 block of S. Mountain. After investigation, the officer arrested the driver for DUI.
Parole Hold / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
December 30 at 10:22 a.m., an officer responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject possibly stealing merchandise. The subject and left the store and was in a vehicle in the parking lot. The officer contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he was on parole. A search of the vehicle revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. While the officer was searching the vehicle, a female approached and identified herself as the registered owner of the vehicle. A computer check of her revealed she had two warrants for her arrest. Parole issued a hold for the male and both subjects were arrested.
Counterfeit Currency
December 30 at 1:59 p.m., an employee at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called police to report someone had attempted to pass a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill. The suspect left the bill and left the location prior to the employees calling the police department. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 2:37 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 800 block of S. Magnolia who appeared drunk. The subject reportedly entered a vehicle and drove away. An officer was in the area and saw the vehicle traveling north on Magnolia, swerving back and forth. A traffic stop was conducted and a DUI investigation began. The subject was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 4:26 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious subject yelling in a parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 7:47 p.m., an officer stopped a female and male on bikes for a vehicle code violation. The female threw something on the ground before stopping. The investigation revealed the female threw a container with a needle and some methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Duarte on a solo vehicle traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers saw a light pole down across all lanes of Duarte Road from the collision. The female adult driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 8:10 a.m., a caller reported a female subject in the street yelling at a male subject, who was driving away. Officers responded and spoke with the female, who exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of narcotics. The female admitted to smoking methamphetamine approximately two hours prior. She was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
December 31 at 1:06 p.m., loss prevention personnel from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington Drive called police to report a shoplifting incident. Two subjects had concealed merchandise in the waistbands of their pants and walked out of the store without paying. Officers and loss prevention detained the subjects, and further investigation revealed they had also shoplifted from another store. Both stores desired prosecution. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 7:43 p.m., a subject who lives in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista called police to report subjects attempting to enter his residence. The caller sounded somewhat suspicious and while officers were on their way to the location, dispatch advised that the subject had warrants for his arrest. After the officers determined the scene was clear, the subject was arrested for his warrants. He was later released to the custody of the Azusa Police Department on the warrants.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 31 at 10:50 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of E. Colorado and was flagged down regarding a hit and run traffic collision. Officers responded and found a fluid trail from the suspect vehicle, but were unable to track it down. The investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment