Fire Above East Monrovia

A substantial fire is burning in the hillsides of east Monrovia. Possibly around Norumbega. This bad picture taken from Hillcrest near Magnolia. Apparently just above Grant Park.
Update: No homes damaged yet but it appears a water tank on the hillside may be damaged.
Update: People evacuating the area may go to the Community Center, just north of the library.
Update: You can take your dog to Wonder Dog Ranch if you are evacuating the area. 220 Taylor Street, east off Myrtle two blocks south of Duarte Road.
Update: Very low winds helping a lot. Firefighters seem to be getting a handle on it. Encouraging, except I'm wondering about the cost of fixing/replacing that water tank.
Update: Mayor Tom Adams reports that Foothill Gym has opened for anyone needing a place to go. On the east side of Myrtle just across from the Pavilions shopping center.
Update: From TV coverage it looks like firefighters have it pretty much under control. It looks as if it is now a job of keeping an eye on the embers to make sure there are no flare-ups.
- Brad Haugaard
Look at God! Thanks to the Monrovia Fire Department, Police Department, and everyone! Mutual Aid is awesome!ReplyDelete