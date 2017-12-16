News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Christmas Cantata This Sunday


Christmas cantata, “When Earth Received Her King,” at Calvary Road Baptist Church (319 W. Olive) Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Refreshments to follow. 

- Brad Haugaard 

