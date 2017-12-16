News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Christmas Cantata This Sunday
Christmas cantata, “When Earth Received Her King,” at Calvary Road Baptist Church (319 W. Olive) Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Refreshments to follow.
- Brad Haugaard
12/16/2017
No comments:
