News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Bake Sale Sunday to Benefit Young Musicians


The Monrovia Young Musicians Ensemble will hold a bake sale this Sunday, Dec. 10, from 3-5 p.m. at the Pavilions market. Live music and goodies to buy.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)