News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Bake Sale Sunday to Benefit Young Musicians
The Monrovia Young Musicians Ensemble will hold a bake sale this Sunday, Dec. 10, from 3-5 p.m. at the Pavilions market. Live music and goodies to buy.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/08/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment