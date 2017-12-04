Monrovia Police: Package Theft Suspect Caught; Woman's Foot Run Over; Drugs, Alcohol, and Gem City Grill Shooting

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 30 – December 3. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Package Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 30 at 2:14 p.m., a suspicious subject who was looking into vehicles in the area of Primrose and Linwood was reported to police. An officer responded and located the subject nearby. The subject was wearing a backpack when officers first saw him, but he had dropped the backpack and walked away from it before he was detained. The subject gave officers consent to search the backpack, which contained a package that had been stolen from a residence in the 200 block of S. Primrose. The suspect was arrested for possession of the stolen property and taken into custody. The victim did not desire prosecution and the suspect was released after he was identified.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 30 at 3:15 p.m., a parking control officer was impounding a vehicle and trailer that had suspended registration as of 2015. After the tow truck arrived to tow the vehicle, a subject came out and confronted the parking control officer. Officers responded to assist and discovered the subject had multiple warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 30 at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a disturbing subject who management wanted to complete a no trespass authorization form against. Officers recognized the subject from previous contacts and a computer check revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. During a pat-down search of the subject, he admitted to officers that he had something he shouldn't have in his pocket. The officers recovered a .38 caliber revolver from his right pants pocket and black gloves in his left pocket. The suspect was arrested for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and the warrants.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 30 at 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the area of Foothill and Mayflower regarding the report of a suspicious subject loitering in the area. They contacted the subject and a consent search revealed the subject was in possession of a pipe for smoking methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 1:43 a.m., an officer contacted a suspicious male subject in the area of Myrtle and Lemon. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest and during a consent search of the subject, he was found to have cocaine in his possession. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 2:59 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Peck and Live Oak for vehicle code violations. The driver was determined to be too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely and was arrested for driving under the influence. The driver was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 1 at 11:01 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 500 block of W. Huntington. An elderly female was walking through a business parking lot to her vehicle when a driver made a left turn into the parking lot and struck her foot at a slow rate of speed. The vehicle's tire hit the pedestrian's ankle. Paramedics responded and the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Homicide Investigation
December 2 at 12:01 a.m., officers responded to shots fired at the Gem City Grill in the 100 block of E. Olive. When they arrived, they found three subjects had been shot. All three subjects were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victims involved in the incident succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital. The crime is being investigated by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit.
Public Intoxication / No-Bail Parole Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 8:34 p.m., a citizen called police to report an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and detained the male adult, who they recognized as a subject they knew had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. The subject was also determined to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The warrant was confirmed and the subject was arrested for public intoxication and the warrant.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence Investigation
November 3 at 4:19 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the 2600 block of California. A driver struck a telephone pole, cutting his vehicle in half. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and an officer responded to have blood drawn for a DUI investigation. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 6:32 p.m., employees at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called police to report a subject that was a causing a disturbance at the location. Officers responded and contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
No comments:
Post a Comment