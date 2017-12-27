New Year's Eve on Myrtle

Here's what will be happening on Myrtle during New Year’s Eve:
- Live atmospheric music in various locations in Old Town, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Enhanced stage and live music at the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon, 9:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- Enhanced seating with heaters and lights at the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon,6:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- Child Care services from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. for a fee of $20 at the Monrovia Community Center
- Old Town restaurants small bite offerings
- Enhanced outdoor dining and drinking at Old Town Restaurants within the event area
- Opportunity for retail shops to have a Sidewalk Sale
- Celebratory Ball Raising at Midnight
- Shuttle Services from Station Square
- Designated rideshare (Lyft / Uber) drop off and pick up at Library Park
