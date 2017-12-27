News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

New Year's Eve on Myrtle



Here's what will be happening on Myrtle during New Year’s Eve:

  • Live atmospheric music in various locations in Old Town, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Enhanced stage and live music at the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon, 9:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
  • Enhanced seating with heaters and lights at the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon,6:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
  • Child Care services from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. for a fee of $20 at the Monrovia Community Center
  • Old Town restaurants small bite offerings
  • Enhanced outdoor dining and drinking at Old Town Restaurants within the event area
  • Opportunity for retail shops to have a Sidewalk Sale
  • Celebratory Ball Raising at Midnight
  • Shuttle Services from Station Square
  • Designated rideshare (Lyft / Uber) drop off and pick up at Library Park

- Brad Haugaard
