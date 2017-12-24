News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Christmas Eve in Monrovia


I always enjoy the manger scene in front of Monrovia First Presbyterian Church. 

Also worth seeing: 

- Valmont Drive. The whole block is lit up. Take Norumbega north almost to the hills. Valmont is on the left.

- A house on the east side of Primrose just south of Greystone has lights that dance to music you can hear through your car radio. The frequency is posted on a sign out front. 

- Alta Vista just north of Hillcrest is decorated in a community theme. 

What am I missing?

- Brad Haugaard 
