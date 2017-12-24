Christmas Eve in Monrovia

I always enjoy the manger scene in front of Monrovia First Presbyterian Church.
Also worth seeing:
- Valmont Drive. The whole block is lit up. Take Norumbega north almost to the hills. Valmont is on the left.
- A house on the east side of Primrose just south of Greystone has lights that dance to music you can hear through your car radio. The frequency is posted on a sign out front.
- Alta Vista just north of Hillcrest is decorated in a community theme.
What am I missing?
- Brad Haugaard
