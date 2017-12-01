News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
City Council: $500 Rebate for Home Security Systems; Ban Additional Food-Styrofoam From City Facilities
At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/F13rp3) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Setting aside $100,000 to fund a program in which the city would kick in up to $500 per home to reimburse homeowners for "alarm systems, security cameras, home protection devices, and other related products." If you already have a security system, sorry, the offer is not retroactive. Why? Because, "Monrovia, like many communities throughout California, has experienced an alarming increase in crime." https://goo.gl/iBj488
~ Banning any additional use of expanded polystyrene ("Styrofoam") food products at city facilities. Why? Because - the staff report says - it is "a major source of litter and marine pollution, which frequently clogs storm drains and waterways throughout our region. Furthermore, as a non-biodegradable and non-recyclable plastic, expanded polystyrene has the potential of continuing to persist in the environment for hundreds to thousands of years if not managed properly." https://goo.gl/sp2c6H
