News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Firefighters Put Out Brush Fire in North Monrovia


Firefighters last night quikly put out a small brush fire in north Monrovia, in back yards near the entrance to Canyon Park.  Details here.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)