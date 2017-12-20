News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Husband of Monrovia’s Congresswoman Dies
The husband of Congresswoman Grace Napolitano has died of esophageal cancer, according to a report by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership. Napolitano represents much of Monrovia.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/20/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment