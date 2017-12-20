News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Husband of Monrovia’s Congresswoman Dies


The husband of Congresswoman Grace Napolitano has died of esophageal cancer, according to a report by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership. Napolitano represents much of Monrovia. 

- Brad Haugaard 
