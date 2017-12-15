News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council: Give City Manager a Raise? Two New Taxes
At its Tuesday, Dec. 19 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/H2gA76) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Giving City Manager Oliver Chi a 5 percent raise, to $18,363.51 per month. The staff report says that would still put him below the pay of other local cities. https://goo.gl/J2qqLb
~ Holding a special election on June 5 to vote on a hotel bed tax to help pay for unfunded retirement liability. https://goo.gl/ghE7RA
~ Creating districts where new housing is likely to be built, and levy an additional tax on new housing built in those areas. Again, to help help pay for unfunded retirement costs. https://goo.gl/VpV8oQ
- Brad Haugaard
