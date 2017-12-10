News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Norumbega Fire Under Investigation
The city reports that, "The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and fire investigators have already been deployed on scene to assess the situation."
Comment: Yeah, two fires in just a few days. Suspicious.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/10/2017
