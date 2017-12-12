News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Unity Center Food Distribution Day on Dec. 16
Monrovia's Foothill Unity Center will hold a food distribution day for families with children on Saturday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ayres Hall, at the LA County Arboretum in Arcadia. Packing Day will be Friday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Each family will take home a holiday food box with a meat and the makings for a traditional dinner. Boxes are packed to family size. Families with children will also take home bags of unwrapped gifts specifically requested by their kids through the Center’s Adopt an Angel program. The bags are opaque, so families can wrap and give them as part of their own holiday traditions.
More than 400 youth and adult volunteers will work together to pack nearly 1,000 holiday food boxes and organize the gift bags Friday in preparation for the distribution day on Saturday, staffed by more than 150 volunteers.
- Brad Haugaard
