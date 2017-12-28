News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Elements
Dinner at Elements Restaurant and Bar, in the Double Tree hotel on Huntington. Got the “Airline Chicken Breast” for $19 and a beer for the happy hour price of $4. Odd name for the chicken but very good!
- Brad Haugaard
12/28/2017
restaurants
