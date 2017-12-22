News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Four Arrests in Gem City Grill Shootings
Four arrests in Gem City Grill shootings, in which Monrovian Michael Lowe died. Three more suspects are being sought.
https://goo.gl/p3jPGz
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/22/2017
