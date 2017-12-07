News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Christmas Tree ... With Snow
The Monrovia Christmas tree was lit this evening by Mayor Tom Adams. A new addition was a couple of snow machines that started up as the tree went on.
- Brad Haugaard
