News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Christmas Tree ... With Snow




The Monrovia Christmas tree was lit this evening by Mayor Tom Adams. A new addition was a couple of snow machines that started up as the tree went on. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)