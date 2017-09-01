News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Fellowship Monrovia Plans to Send People to Assist in Hurricane Harvey Recovery
Fellowship Monrovia church is both raising money for Hurricane Harvey relief, and is planning to send people to the area to help rebuild.
In a message to the congregation, Pastor Albert Tate wrote:
"[W]e're beginning to identify local partners, churches, and ways we can get involved on the ground. We're thinking about how we can send resources, not just money, but also people, to help those affected as they begin to rebuild their lives."
The donation web page for the church is here, although the Hurricane Harvey link has apparently not yet been added: https://madeforfellowship.com/give/
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment