Monrovia Police: Living It Up on Someone Else's Credit Card; Trespassing; Drugs; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 4-6. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 390 service events, resulting in 62 investigations.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 7:21 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of California regarding a subject causing a disturbance. The subject had been advised he was not welcome at the location, but he refused to leave. The reporting party requested he be arrested for trespassing. The subject was arrested and taken into custody. He was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Theft of Bicycle
September 5 at 7:16 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from the 100 block of W. Palm. The victim reported that he fell asleep sitting on the park bench off of Palm. When he woke up his mountain bike was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Receiving Stolen Property / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
September 5 at 10:39 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The hotel contacted police regarding several subjects in two different rooms. The rooms were charged on the same credit card. The subjects were smoking in non-smoking rooms, they had an outstanding food bill and their charge card was declined. The police entered the first room and no one was inside. They attempted to enter the second room, but the subjects had barricaded the door and would not respond.
Police dispatch identified the credit card holder, who lived in Claremont. Claremont Police Department contacted the card holder to see if he had given someone permission to use his charge card at the hotel. Officers discovered his vehicle had been broken into and there had been several unlawful charges on his card. The officers then made announcements at the hotel door that they were going to force entry and the suspects answered the door. Two females and one male were detained. The male suspect had the victim’s blank checks in his pocket and was arrested. One of the females had several warrants and was arrested for the warrants. The other female was identified and released. Items in the room indicated the suspects were producing credit cards. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
September 6 at 5:39 a.m., numerous callers advised there was a traffic collision at Foothill and Grand. Officers arrived and discovered it was a non-injury hit and run. The suspect vehicle is a gray Toyota Tacoma that was last seen heading east on Foothill. The vehicle was not located and the investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Vehicle / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Mauna Loa regarding the report of a suspicious vehicle. An officer arrived and contacted the driver, who had drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle. The driver was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
September 6 at 8:29 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of E. Lemon. The victim parked the vehicle in a carport off the alley. The suspect smashed a window to gain entry and took tools out of the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 1:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a possible shoplifter. The subject was not found to be shoplifting, however, a pat-down search resulted in finding drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
