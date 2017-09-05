Monrovia Police: Ex-Boyfriend Chases Boyfriend With Knife; Ex-Girlfriend Smashes Windows; Hit and Runs; Airbag Stolen; Car That Was Hit Flees

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 31 - September 3. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Loitering / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 9:35 a.m., an officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia. Two subjects, a male and female, were sleeping in front of one of the units. Officers arrived and contacted the subjects. A computer check revealed the male subject had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
False Information to a Peace Officer / Missing Person Located / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 10:05 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 00 block of Hidden Valley where an audible alarm had sounded, and he saw a suspicious vehicle in the area. He spoke to one occupant of the vehicle, who claimed he did not have any identification and provided a false name to the officer. He was arrested for providing false information to a peace officer and it was later discovered that he was a missing person with a felony warrant for his arrest.
Warrants / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
August 31 at 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Myrtle and detained two subjects involved in argument. A computer check revealed they had warrants out for their arrest and they were in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were arrested.
Domestic Violence / Assault With a Deadly Weapon / Robbery / Burglary – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 1:12 a.m., a female resident in the 300 block of E. Colorado reported that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. She and her boyfriend were asleep in the home when the suspect broke into the home and confronted them. The suspect grabbed a knife from the kitchen and chased the boyfriend out of the house. The suspect took the victims’ cell phones, a computer, and then assaulted the female before he fled the location. The suspect was not located and the investigation continued. On September 2 at 10:30 a.m., the follow-up interview with the victim led to the possible whereabouts of the suspect involved in the crime. Officers of the Orange Police Department were contacted and they detained the suspect at his place of business. Monrovia police officers responded and took the suspect into custody. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and burglary.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 11:19 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 800 block of California. A vehicle collided into a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver, who admitted to the hit and run collision. The investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of prescription medication. He was arrested for DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident. The suspect’s vehicle was impounded.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of S. Magnolia regarding a vehicle that struck some parked cars and was trying to flee. Officers located the vehicle and during the investigation, determined the driver was under the influence and driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 1 at 9:44 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The suspect gained entry into a Chevy Tahoe by tampering with the driver-side-door, locking mechanism. The suspect then removed the steering wheel airbag and fled the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Burglary Alarm
September 2 at 1:57 a.m., police responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. The suspect gained entry by forcing open a rear door, which activated the alarm. A witness saw a suspect trying to exit from the front door. When he was unable to, he ran out the back door and fled. Officers arrived, but did not locate the suspect. The loss has not been determined and the investigation is continuing.
Burglary
September 2 at 2:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington on the report of suspects kicking in the door of the business. Three to four suspects were seen entering the location and quickly exiting. They fled in a grey Nissan. There was no loss and the investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 3 at 4:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of N. Fifth Avenue. The victim parked and locked her white Honda Accord inside her unlocked garage at 11:00 a.m. She discovered it missing at 4:00 p.m. Officers conducted an area check for the vehicle, but it was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
September 4 at 12:20 a.m., a vehicle was stopped on Myrtle at Lime, facing north. The driver was attempting to make a left turn, heading against one-way traffic. He realized he couldn’t turn left and made a right turn, colliding with a vehicle to his right. The vehicle that was hit fled the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 5:23 a.m., a vandalism in progress was reported in the 400 block of W. Colorado. The victim called to report that her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend was breaking out the windows on her vehicle. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. She suffered a laceration to her hand from the broken glass. After she was treated by paramedics, she was arrested and taken into custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment