Monrovia Police: Persistent Burglar; Quick Recovery of Truck, But It Crashed; Four Tires Stolen From Truck; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 11-13. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 407 service events, resulting in 85 investigations.
Burglary
September 12 at 10:32 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 100 block of Melrose. An employee that was recently fired had entered the location on two occasions and had stolen petty cash. The suspect was able to enter the business because he knew the combination to the lock on the door. On September 7, he attempted to enter the business again, but the combination had been changed. The suspect then used a hammer to break the lock to gain entry to the business and stole cash. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 12:04 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The suspect was in the business around closing time and took an employee’s purse from a chair, undetected. He was seen on video surveillance stealing the purse. The following day, he returned to the business and was recognized by employees, who then called police. An officer responded and detained the suspect. He was arrested for the petty theft.
Fraudulent Use of Access Cards / Possession of Stolen Property / Identity Theft / Possession of Forged Identification Card / Unlicensed Driver – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding the theft of credit cards. The suspect had just stolen the credit cards at a restaurant. He then went directly into a business nearby and purchased expensive electronics. Officers arrived, detained the suspect, and located the merchandise in the suspect’s vehicle. He was still in possession of the victim’s credit cards and was found to be unlicensed. He also had a fraudulent social security card in his possession. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 6:22 p.m., a resident from the 100 block of W. Central came to the police station to report his Toyota pickup had been stolen from in front of his residence. While the officer was speaking to the victim, police dispatch received a call from the California Highway Patrol advising they had located the vehicle. They had attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and a pursuit ensued which ended in a traffic collision in San Bernardino. The driver was arrested after the collision.
Vehicle Burglary
September 13 at 9:24 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. Walnut. The victim parked her vehicle overnight in front of her residence. Sometime during the night, an unknown suspect used a pry tool to gain entry and stole money and medicine from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 13 at 9:41 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. The suspect entered a secured lot and stole four tires and rims from a truck, and eight hub caps from several vans. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 1:02 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut. The occupants were reportedly involved in drug activity. Officers were dispatched to the location and contacted the subjects. After investigation, one of the subjects was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
