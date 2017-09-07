News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Santa Fe Begins New Life as Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School
Nice feature story on the former Santa Fe Middle School as it starts its new life as Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School.
https://goo.gl/Ly97n1
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
9/07/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment