Monrovia Police: Thefts From Cars; Thefts of Cars; Punching Car Window; Thief Steals Wrong Truck; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 21-24. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Vehicle Burglary
September 21 at 10:08 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 of S. Mountain. The victim reported the passenger side window was shattered and an iMac Laptop Computer along with two backpacks were stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 11:18 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 700 block of E. Huntington conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
September 22 at 7:16 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim parked and locked his vehicle and when he returned, he realized his vehicle had been broken into and his briefcase was taken. Both rear windows were shattered. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 22 at 11:12 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of W. Lime. The victim’s light green Vespa LX150 was taken from her driveway. All keys are accounted for and an investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 1:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Fifth on the report of a male and female arguing. A caller advised the male subject was hitting a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrived and spoke with both parties who are in a romantic relationship and were having a verbal argument. The male subject became frustrated and punched the window to the girlfriend's vehicle. The female did not desire prosecution. Further investigation revealed the male subject had warrants. The male subject was arrested for the warrants.
Burglary
September 22 at 5:32 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of Fowler Dr. The victim parked and locked his vehicle. When he returned, he noticed his backpack containing his camera and other miscellaneous items was taken. There were no signs of forced entry. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 7:40 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 500 block of S. Bradbury and recognized a subject who had an outstanding warrant. The officer made contact with the subject, confirmed the warrant, and took her into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 12:40 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. The victim reported he was battered by his spouse. Further investigation revealed a physical altercation between the couple took place and the victim sustained a visible injury to his neck. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 12:52 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 200 block of W. Huntington recognized the suspect who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The officer contacted the subject and confirmed the warrant. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest- Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 1:03 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 700 block of S. Primrose conducted a traffic stop on a subject on a bicycle known to have an outstanding warrant. The officer contacted the suspect, confirmed the warrant and took him into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 1:52 a.m., an officer noticed a suspicious subject in the 700 block of W. Huntington under the 210 freeway overpass. The officer made contact with the subject and a computer check revealed the subject had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 3:19 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 500 block of S. Ivy. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 10:05 a.m., officers responded to the report of a suspicious subject in the area of Myrtle and Lemon. When the officers arrived the subject began swearing at the officers and acting erratically. The subject ran and the officers pursued the subject on foot thinking he was possibly on a controlled substance, or a danger to himself or others. The subject was detained and further investigation revealed the subject had several warrants. The subject was arrested.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 1:45 p.m., a loss prevention employee at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a male subject was seen placing items inside a bag inside the store. The male subject had left the store without paying for the items in the bag. The employee told us about a vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot and that the subject was now in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and the subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 8:28 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock. A car salesman was showing a vehicle to a male subject who posed as being interested in purchasing a truck. The suspect asked to hear the engine and suddenly got behind the wheel and fled in the vehicle. An anti-theft device was activated and the vehicle was tracked. With the assistance of other police departments the vehicle was located and the suspect was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 10:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury traffic collision. Officers arrived and further investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to drive a motor vehicle. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a vehicle striking a pole in the area of Mayflower and Hillcrest. The vehicle left the area but was located a short distance away. The investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
