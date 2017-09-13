News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Looking for Youth Commissioner; Film Liaison; Youth Sports; Library Activities
In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Monrovia Public Services Department is accepting applications for the Youth Commission for the 2017-2018 school year from teens between grades 6 and 12. For information contact the Monrovia Community Center at 256-8246. Register here: https://goo.gl/sKt6U2
~ The Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board is recommending Ted Goldbeck, General Manager of the new Movie Studio Grill theater in Old Town, as the Old Town Merchant Film Liaison.
~ Monrovia's Youth Sports Program is offering flag football and cheerleading for youth in the fourth and fifth grade who attend Bradoaks, Mayflower, Monroe, Plymouth, and Wild Rose elementary schools. The fee is $35 per participant with a maximum of 25 participates per team. https://goo.gl/rRC8Hn
~ Pro-Active Tutoring will provide free, pre-screened tutors to assist students from Kindergarten to eighth grade in subjects such as reading, language arts, and math in the Library's Storytime Room starting Sept. 18 - Every Monday and Tuesday during the school year from 4-5 p.m.
~ Kids can learn how a 3D printer works, how to create simple designs on the computer and get them ready for the printer during Maker Day in the Story Room at the Library on Saturday, Sept. 23, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. Register here: https://goo.gl/R3H9Yf
- Brad Haugaard
