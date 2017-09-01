News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Mayflower Elementary Students Raising Funds for Harvey Relief
The students at Mayflower Elementary School are hosting a penny drive. Bring your coins for Houston. All donations will be sent to the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
Donation containers will be outside the main office before and after school Tuesday 9/5-Tuesday 9/12.
Every grade level that helps raise $100 or more will have a free dress day! If the whole school raises over $500 PTA will provide popsicles for all students.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment