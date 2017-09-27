News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Meeting on Homelessness, Upcoming Laws, Water Rate Increase, Etc.
On Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., in the Library Community Room there will be a report on Monrovia's homeless situation, an update on new laws that are going into effect in January and will affect Monrovia, information about the pending water rate increase, and what 2018 holds for the Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP). For any questions and to RSVP, call Ariel Tolefree-Williams at 932-5563 or email at atolefree@ci.monrovia.ca.us. https://goo.gl/dXkRHD
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment