News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police to Wear Pink Patches During Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Monrovia Police Department employees will be wearing pink patches on their uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. The patches are intended to stimulate conversations within the community and raise public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment in the fight against breast cancer.
The Pink Patch Project is a collaborative effort between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association and more than 175 public safety agencies throughout the nation.
The Monrovia Police Department is selling commemorative pink patches to the community, along with Pink Patch Project T-shirts, challenge coins and other items. Proceeds from the sale of Monrovia's commemorative Pink Patch Project items go to fund breast cancer education, research, and treatment at the City of Hope.
Beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 24, Pink Patch Project volunteers will be manning a booth at the Los Angeles County Fair where they will display pink patches from many of the participating agencies and will be talking to the community about breast health issues. Pink patches and other related items will be available for sale to the public with the proceeds going to the various hospitals and organizations we are supporting.
We invite the public to stop by the Pink Patch Project booth in Exhibit Hall #4, Space D-4432, while visiting the Los Angeles County Fair and to join us in the fight against breast cancer. For more information about the Pink Patch Project, visit www.pinkpatchproject.com.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment