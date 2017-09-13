News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Legislature to Require Community Colleges to Grant Degrees to Qualified Students, Notify Students, Keep Records
Senate Bill 478, authored by State Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, has passed the State Legislature and is heading to the governor's desk.
According to the Legislative Council, "This bill would require the governing board of each community college district to direct the appropriate officials at their respective campuses to (1) identify those students who have completed an associate degree for transfer, (2) notify those students of their completion of the degree requirements, (3) automatically award the student with the degree, and (4) add the student to an identification system at the end of each academic year that the Office of the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges shall maintain and that can be accessed electronically by the California State University and the University of California." https://goo.gl/9WKZW4
Comment: I certainly approve of this, but as I've commented before, it is a really annoying to find that it takes an act of the legislature, signed by the governor, to get government agencies to perform what should be their core functions.
Source: Portantino press release, California Legislative Information
- Brad Haugaard
