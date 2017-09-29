News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Council: Taking Back Our Communities; Coffee With a Cop; Etc.



There will be an update on Monrovia's "Taking Back Our Community Coalition" at a study session at 6:30 p.m. prior to the regular City Council meeting. https://goo.gl/5w68SF

Then, at the regular meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/wdZcay), 7:30, there will be more discussion of Taking Back Our Community" and Police Chief Jim Hunt will report on National Coffee With a Cop Day, which will be held Oct. 4 at the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf on the corner of Myrtle and Foothill between 7-9 a.m. "Our officers want to get to know you and for you to know them - there's no agenda, no distractions, and no barriers."

Plus a report on improvements at Kiwanis Park at Grand Avenue and a presentation from Monrovia Kiwanis.

And other stuff.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)