Monrovia Council to Consider Guestroom Doors at Aztec Hotel; Anti-Hate Resolution; Charging Station Regulations

At its Sept. 5 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/ZXRHnn) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider an appeal by the owner of the Aztec Hotel, Qin Han Chen, asking the council to overturn the Historic Preservation Commission's decision to require the replacement of hotel guestroom doors with historically accurate doors. https://goo.gl/UWAb7u
According to the staff report the owner of the Aztec Hotel was told by the commission that the doors to the guest rooms needed to be replaced with historically authentic doors, but then the Monrovia Fire Department "required that the doors be upgraded to comply with new fire safety regulations," so the owner replaced the doors with modern ones. So, city staff is recommending that the owner be allowed to keep the doors on condition that within 18 months he:
- Repair the pyramidal decorative element on the southeast corner roof parapet.
- Rehabilitate guestroom windows on the south and east sides of the building.
- Repair all neon sign lighting on the front of the building.
~ Consider - In light of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia - a "Resolution Denouncing All Forms of Hate and Violence Encouraged by Any Group or Individual and Reaffirming the City's Commitment to Establish a Community Free of Racism, Hatred, and Bigotry." https://goo.gl/XDHRiv
~ Consider regulations to speed up the permitting process for electric vehicle charging stations. https://goo.gl/f6yZyW
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment