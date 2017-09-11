News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police Report on Driver Checkpoint
On Friday, Sept. 8, the Monrovia Police Department conducted a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in the 200 block of east Huntington Drive, from 8:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. 459 vehicles entered the checkpoint and drivers were evaluated for alcohol/drug impairment and driver's license checks.
Two suspects were arrested for driving under the influence, five drivers were issued citations for driving unlicensed, and one driver was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license.
The Monrovia Police Department reminds everyone how dangerous and prevalent drunk driving is. Be safe, plan ahead, and designate a sober driver.
These enforcement efforts were funded by a grant from the State of California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Remember, everyone is encouraged to do your part to keep our roadways safe; Report Drunk Drivers - CALL 911.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
