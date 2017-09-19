Foothill Unity Center Picks Its 'Heart in Hand Humanitarian'

Foothill Unity Center will honor Lois Gaston as this year's "Heart in Hand Humanitarian." S he is the former Mayor and Councilmember for Duarte and has been a Board of Directors Member for the Foothill Unity Center since 2002. She is involved in several community organizations such as; the Community Mediation Team, the Duarte Education Foundation and the Duarte Community Coordinating Council as well as with the NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics. The awards will be presented at the Golden Plate dinner on Sept. 28.
- Brad Haugaard
