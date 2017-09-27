News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
'All Souls' Eve' Concert Set for October 28
The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will present "All Souls' Eve," a concert with soloists and full choir with selections from Mozart's Requiem, Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna, and more. Tickets are now available for $5 to $20. The concert will be at The Parish of Saint Luke the Physician, 122 S. California Ave., on Saturday, October 28, at 7:30 p.m. More information at www.sgvccsingers.org or by calling 818-802-9602.
This will be the first full performance conducted by Artistic Director, Dr. Alexandra Grabarchuk. Dr. Grabarchuk is a Ukrainian-born musicologist and conductor with a PhD from the UCLA Department of Musicology. She also conducts and organizes the Contemporary Choral Collective of Los Angeles, and is a mezzo-soprano soloist with a wide variety of musical interests ranging from Renaissance polyphony to traditional Balkan singing. She teaches at Scripps College, Chaffey College, and Chapman University, and works as a score reader for the Metropolitan Opera.
- Brad Haugaard
