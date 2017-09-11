Monrovia Police Prevent Possible Suicide; 459 Drivers Inspected at Checkpoint; Lots of Drunks; Domestic Violence

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 7-10. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Possible Suicide Attempt / Mental Evaluation
September 7 at 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington Drive on the report of a male adult hanging off the roof top. Several calls were received reporting the incident. When officers arrived, they located the subject on the roof. He had moved away from the ledge and he was detained by the officers. He made statements that were consistent with suicide and he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was placed on a mental hold and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 10:20 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business parking lot in the 400 block of W. Foothill. A subject was parked in front of the business and was unresponsive. Officers arrived and discovered the subject was intoxicated and had passed out. Officers woke the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The vehicle he was seated in was not running and he was not seen driving the vehicle to the location. He was arrested for public intoxication and held or a sobering period.
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint
On September 8, the Monrovia Police Department conducted a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in the 200 block of E. Huntington Drive. A total of 459 vehicles entered the checkpoint and the drivers were evaluated. 25 drivers were sent to secondary inspection. After secondary inspection, five drivers were issued citations for being unlicensed or having an expired license, one driver was cited for having a suspended license, three standardized field sobriety tests were completed, and two drivers were arrested for DUI/Drugs. This detail was a great success and was funded by a grant from the State of California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 7:46 p.m., a possible drunk driver was reported swerving on the eastbound 210 Freeway and exiting at Myrtle Avenue. An officer responded and located the vehicle. The officer observed the vehicle commit a vehicle code violation and conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. He was arrested, held for a sobering period, and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 11:04 p.m., an officer observed a driver make an unsafe turning movement in an attempt to avoid a DUI Checkpoint in the 300 block of E. Huntington. The officer made a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who displayed symptoms of intoxication. The investigation revealed the driver was in fact intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period. The suspect was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 2:47 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle in the 3300 block of Peck Road driving with no headlights. The vehicle was stopped and the investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 12:57 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of W. Olive Avenue on the report of a domestic violence incident. A male subject was heard yelling at his spouse that he was going to kill her. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to a married couple. Both subjects admitted to a verbal argument that ended with the male subject pulling the female off of a sofa and onto the floor. The female did not want prosecution, but because of the statements heard by an independent witness reporting the male suspect had threatened to kill the female victim, the male suspect was arrested for the domestic violence.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 2:51 a.m., police dispatch received a call reporting two subjects passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and contacted the occupants, who both displayed symptoms of intoxication. The investigation revealed the driver had been driving under the influence. He was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Rollover Traffic Collision
September 10 at 11:20 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at Palm and Primrose. A vehicle heading west on Palm ran the stop sign and collided into a vehicle that was traveling south on Primrose. The vehicle traveling on Primrose overturned, however the solo occupant did not suffer any injuries.
