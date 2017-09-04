News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

What SMG Has Planned for Krikorian Theater


Here is what Studio Movie Grill (SMG) has planned for the former Monrovia Krikorian Theater:

"In 2018, SMG Monrovia will undergo a transformation as we remodel and improve the traditional theater outing in Monrovia into a full-service, movie-going experience. Your new neighborhood theater will feature the latest digital projection and sound combined with an American Grill menu, premium bar and modern lounge. Enjoy the biggest blockbusters, alternate and family programming from the comfort of custom recliners, and the convenience of in-theater service." https://goo.gl/afjihu

- Brad Haugaard
