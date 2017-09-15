News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Sex Offenders May Soon Be Able to Live Anywhere in Monrovia
At its Sept. 19 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/vPtko3) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider repealing restrictions on where sex offenders may live in the City. The staff report indicates that a State Supreme Court decision in 2015 has "created a significant doubt regarding the validity of any residency restrictions on sex offenders." Also, there are at least 20 pending lawsuits challenging such restrictions, including one filed earlier this year against Monrovia. The staff report recommends repealing the restrictions or "face potential litigation." https://goo.gl/8YhMEX
~ Consider appointing Ted Goldbeck as the Old Town Merchant Film Liaison until Sept. 30, 2018. Goldbeck is employed by Movie Studio Grill, the new owner of the Krikorian Theater and his task would be "representing the interest of all Old Town merchants during filming. It is an unpaid position. https://goo.gl/rD78kU
- Brad Haugaard
