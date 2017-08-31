News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police Warn Against Hurricane Harvey Scams
The Monrovia Police Department wants you to be careful in making donations to Hurricane Harvey relief, as there are scams out there.
On August 25, 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit and eventually caused unprecedented and catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas, and was the first major hurricane to strike the United States since Wilma and Katrina. In the coming weeks, and months, Hurricane Harvey victims will continue to need assistance in a variety of ways.
Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous people that will take advantage of this tragedy and profit from it. So, if you are solicited in donating relief efforts by means of obtaining iTunes cards, Green Dot gift cards, or any other pre-paid gift cards as a form of donation/payment, please hang up the phone. This is a fraud and a scam!
It is important to thoroughly research any group or website when donating money. If you are unsure if you are donating to a legitimate organization, you can contact the Monrovia Police Department with your questions or concerns.
The following groups are some verified organizations:
• The American Red Cross - at www.redcross.org or text the word HARVEY to 90999. Volunteers are also being sought, and that information is available on the Red Cross’ volunteer website at www.redcross.org/volunteer. Blood donations are also being requested. You can find additional information at www.redcross.org/give-blood.
• The Salvation Army - at www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. They are accepting money, donations, and seeking those who are able to volunteer their time.
• The Austin Disaster Relief Network - at www.adrn.org/give has already received one of the larges responses in its organization’s history. They are also seeking funds to help provide support to storm survivors
Source: Monrovia Police
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment