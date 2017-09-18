Monrovia Police: Carjacking; Lots of Drunk Driving; 'Multiple Charges' May be Filed In Deer Shooting; Bad License Plates; Threatening With Pistol; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 14-17. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Petty Theft
September 14 at 12:32 p.m., a petty theft was reported at a park in the 900 block of California. Sometime overnight, a metal spring mounted on the playground equipment was removed and taken. This is the second spring that has been taken. The investigation is continuing.
No-Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 4:03 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Mayflower and Chestnut when he was flagged down regarding a possible domestic dispute inside a vehicle. The officer located and stopped the vehicle, but the occupants denied a domestic dispute. The driver had a suspended driver's license, the vehicle registration was expired for approximately two years, and the passenger had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. The suspects were arrested.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 9:21 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Huntington and the 210 Freeway observed a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle. After getting identification from both the driver and passenger, the passenger was found to have several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested without incident.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 1:41 a.m., an officer observed a traffic violation from a vehicle at Live Oak and Myrtle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who displayed signs of being intoxicated. After further investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence and she was arrested. She was taken into custody and held for a sobering period. She was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Carjacking
September 15 at 3:01 p.m., a carjacking incident was reported in the 900 block of E. Royal Oaks. The victim drove to her ex-boyfriend's residence to drop off some of his property. When she arrived, the ex-boyfriend/suspect demanded the victim drive him to Pasadena. The victim was afraid of the suspect and attempted to drive away, but the suspect opened her driver's door and threatened her with a large rock. The victim feared for her safety and exited the vehicle. The suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away without consent. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Challenge to fight – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 4:14 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a disturbing subject in the park. The officer saw the subject and heard him yelling obscenities. The officer contacted the subject, who was intoxicated and took a fighting stance towards the first officer on scene. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and challenging to fight.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 1:17 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a moving vehicle code violation in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who demonstrated signs of intoxication. The investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to drive a motor vehicle. He was arrested, booked, and held for a sobering period. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 1:19 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Mayflower called police to report her ex-boyfriend was at her front door and was refusing to leave. When officers arrived, the subject was driving away in his vehicle. The officer made a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who demonstrated signs of intoxication. The investigation revealed there was no crime committed at the residence, but the driver was too intoxicated to drive a motor vehicle. He was arrested, booked, and held for a sobering period. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 2:39 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Peck Road, approaching Live Oak Avenue. The officer made a traffic stop and contacted the driver. Through investigation it was determined that the driver was too intoxicated to drive a motor vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody. He was held for a sobering period and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Department of Fish and Wildlife Assist
September 16 at 7:41 a.m., police received a call reporting a suspect that had shot a deer with a bow and arrow in the 400 block of Patrician Way. The reporting party noticed a blood trail outside of his house, so he checked his surveillance camera and saw a subject exit a vehicle with a bow and arrow, hide in nearby bushes and shoot a deer. The Department of Fish and Wildlife was advised and they responded along with Monrovia officers. Through investigation, the suspect was identified and located. Multiple criminal charges will be sought against the suspect.
Possession of Sawed-off Shotgun / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
September 16 at 12:07 a.m., police responded to a call reporting drug activity in the 200 block of E. Duarte. Officers located the reported vehicle that was occupied by two subjects. Officers were familiar with both subjects and one of them admitted to being in possession of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed narcotics, live ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a sawed-off shotgun. Both suspects were arrested and a parole hold was issued for one of the suspects.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 10:39 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of Parkrose in Duarte. The driver had a suspended driver’s license and a consent search revealed approximately 51 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of powder cocaine, a weight scale, cash, and dozens of empty baggies for drug packaging. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sales. The vehicle was stored.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 2:20 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the area of Shamrock and Huntington. He conducted a traffic stop and upon contacting the driver, the officer noticed obvious signs of intoxication. The investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to drive a motor vehicle. He was arrested, booked, and after a sobering period, he was released with a citation to appear in court.
Possible Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Plates Recovered
September 17 at 7:30 a.m., dispatch informed officers of a possible stolen vehicle heading north on Myrtle. Officers located the vehicle matching the description and license plate. A high-risk stop was conducted. The driver of the vehicle turned out to be the owner. Someone had stolen her license plate and replaced it with the license plate from a stolen vehicle that was reported to La Verne Police Department.
Brandishing a Weapon
September 17 at 7:45 p.m., the victim called police to report that he was driving in the area of Olive and Mayflower, and nearly collided into another vehicle. That vehicle followed him and when they reached the intersection of Olive and Alta Vista, the victim exited his vehicle to speak to the other driver. That driver pulled out a black, semi- automatic handgun, held it outside his driver’s door with the barrel pointed down and slowly drove past the victim. Fearing for his safety, the victim did not say anything and drove home to report the incident to police. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, driving a blue, early 2000 Honda Accord with tinted windows. The investigation is continuing.
Threatening / Vehicle Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 1:13 a.m., employees of a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of W. Duarte reported a male suspect at their drive-thru window making criminal threats. Officers arrived in the area and located a vehicle matching the description heading west on Duarte on the wrong side of the roadway. As an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle collided with another motorist in the area of Huntington and Alta Vista, and then fled without exchanging information. The hit and run victim was not injured, but his vehicle sustained moderate damage. The pursuit terminated near Los Angeles and Ivy Avenues, where the driver fled from the vehicle, but a passenger was taken into custody. A lengthy search of a contained area was completed, but the suspect was not located. The passenger was arrested for making criminal threats. The investigation is continuing.
