Monrovia Police: Escapee Child - Sitter Arrested; Bad Dog; Spare Tires Swiped; Packages Stolen; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 25-27. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 432 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Grand Theft
September 25 at 10:55 a.m., a grand theft was reported in the 1100 block of S. Fifth Avenue. Electronics and building materials were taken from a construction site. The theft occurred sometime after 12:00 noon on September 22. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 25 at 7:07 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Parker. The victims returned home from work and found their home had been ransacked. Entry was made through a rear sliding door. The total loss is unknown until inventory can be taken by the homeowner. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 3:35 a.m., an officer contacted two suspicious subjects in the 1100 block of Alta Vista. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had two warrants for his arrest. A search incident to the arrest was conducted and evidence from a recent grand theft auto case was discovered. The subject was arrested for the warrants and the grand theft auto case is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 26 at 8:20 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. The suspect broke the driver-side window of the vehicle and took a backpack and headphones that were left inside. The investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
September 26 at 12:42 p.m., an employee at a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck Road called police to report a theft from his vehicle. The vehicle was left unlocked and the suspect reached in through an open window and stole a wallet containing the victim’s driver’s license, ATM card and a backpack containing books. The investigation is continuing.
Critical Missing Located / Felony Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 1:38 p.m., a 20-month-old child was reported missing to police. An adult female subject was babysitting the child. She drove to the 100 block of N. Mayflower and parked her vehicle on the street. She left the child inside the vehicle with the ignition running, air-conditioning on and the windows rolled up. She proceeded to a back house on the property and spoke to the property manager for several minutes before returning to her vehicle to find the child was gone. She then drove to the police department to inquire if someone had found the child. Officers immediately began a search for the child and within a couple of minutes, police dispatch received a call from the property manager, reporting she had found the child. The child had unbuckled the child safety seat, exited the vehicle and walked to the property, where she was eventually found. The child’s mother was notified and she responded to take custody of the child. The babysitter was arrested for felony child endangerment.
Vehicle Burglary
September 26 at 8:05 p.m., three vehicles were reported broken into in the 800 block of W. Foothill. Miscellaneous items were taken. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 2:06 a.m., an officer responded to a traffic collision at Mountain and Foothill. A vehicle was traveling north on Mountain, failed to stop at the stop sign at Foothill and collided with several parked cars. The driver was not injured and through further investigation was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Aggressive Dog Impounded
September 27 at 7:43 a.m., police responded to the report of an aggressive dog attacking another dog and a female subject in the 300 block of W. Palm. The female subject was passing by and attempted to separate the dogs. She was bit on the arm by the aggressive dog. The Pasadena Humane Society was notified and the dog was impounded. The dog that was attacked was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The passerby was not injured badly and refused medical treatment.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 12:21 p.m., loss prevention from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a suspect that had stolen merchandise from the store earlier that day and was now back in the store. The suspect was now attempting to return the stolen merchandise for a cash refund. An officer responded and the suspect was arrested. He was brought to the station, where he was booked and later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Theft
September 27 at 4:11 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of Magnolia. The business houses vehicles at the location and unknown suspect(s) stole four spare tires from the vehicles sometime during the evening hours. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 4:13 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a female subject yelling and causing a disturbance at the intersection of Greystone and Shamrock. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrants for her arrest and she was arrested without incident.
Theft of Packages
September 27 at approximately 8:00 p.m., two separate victims reported packages that were stolen from their porches. The two incidents occurred in the 400 block of Concord and the 400 block of Bradbury. The possible suspect vehicle in both cases is described as a gold color sedan. The investigations are continuing.
Aggressive Dog Impounded
September 27 at 7:43 a.m., police responded to the report of an aggressive dog attacking another dog and a female subject in the 300 block of W. Palm. The female subject was passing by and attempted to separate the dogs. She was bit on the arm by the aggressive dog. The Pasadena Humane Society was notified and the dog was impounded. The dog that was attacked was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The passerby was not injured badly and refused medical treatment.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 12:21 p.m., loss prevention from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a suspect that had stolen merchandise from the store earlier that day and was now back in the store. The suspect was now attempting to return the stolen merchandise for a cash refund. An officer responded and the suspect was arrested. He was brought to the station, where he was booked and later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Theft
September 27 at 4:11 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of Magnolia. The business houses vehicles at the location and unknown suspect(s) stole four spare tires from the vehicles sometime during the evening hours. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 4:13 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a female subject yelling and causing a disturbance at the intersection of Greystone and Shamrock. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrants for her arrest and she was arrested without incident.
Theft of Packages
September 27 at approximately 8:00 p.m., two separate victims reported packages that were stolen from their porches. The two incidents occurred in the 400 block of Concord and the 400 block of Bradbury. The possible suspect vehicle in both cases is described as a gold color sedan. The investigations are continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment