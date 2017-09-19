News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
LA County Offering $20,000 Reward for Person Who Killed Monrovia Student Oscar Garcia
LA County is offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Monrovia high school student Oscar Garcia on April 22.
https://goo.gl/ZsnJw3
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
9/19/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment