News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

LA County Offering $20,000 Reward for Person Who Killed Monrovia Student Oscar Garcia


LA County is offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Monrovia high school student Oscar Garcia on April 22. https://goo.gl/ZsnJw3

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)