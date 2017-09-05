News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's State Senator Gets Part of 134 Freeway Renamed After President Obama
The 134 freeway from the 2 freeway to the 210 Freeway interchange will be named the President Barack H. Obama Freeway, according to State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, who represents Monrovia. In a press release, Portantino said Senate Joint Resolution 8, which he authored, will name that section of freeway after the former president because "Obama used this portion of California's freeway system to travel from his college home in Pasadena to Occidental College."
- Brad Haugaard
