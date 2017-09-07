News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Help Monrovia's Boys and Girls Club Buy a New Van
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that Monrovia's Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills entered the So Cal Honda video contest and won with a remake of the opening rap from Fresh Prince of Bel Air that explains why the club needs a new van. Both of the club's current vehicles are breaking down frequently, and membership has grown so much that they don't have room to accommodate every child who needs transportation. Watch their video and donate $5, $25, or more. Every dollar you donate will be doubled. The video: https://goo.gl/2Moifs
- Brad Haugaard
