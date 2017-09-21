Monrovia Police: Three Attempts to Steal Auto Fail; Suspect Arrested at Police Station; Officer Prevents Suicide; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 18-20. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 476 service events, resulting in 92 investigations.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
September 18 at 7:07 a.m., an attempt grand theft auto was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. The victim parked his 1994 Honda Accord overnight in his carport. In the morning, he found the driver’s door ajar and the wiring under the driver-side dash hanging loose. There was a shaved key on the floorboard and the vehicles hood was open. It appears someone attempted to steal his vehicle by using a shaved key, which did not work. The suspect then attempted to hot wire the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. He then tried to hot wire the vehicle directly from the engine, but did not succeed. The victim had installed a kill switch when one of his neighbors had his Honda stolen a few weeks prior. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
September 18 at 12:41 p.m., a parking control officer was on patrol in the 1900 block of S. Peck Road when she saw a vehicle parked in a no-parking area. She saw a female exit the car wearing a t-shirt and underwear. She called for an officer to respond and the investigation resulted in both the male and female being arrested. The suspects were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The female was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of stolen property.
Armed Robbery – Suspects Arrested
September 18 at 10:43 p.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department called to advise that one of their patrol units had contacted two subjects that stated they had been robbed in Monrovia. An officer was dispatched and contacted the victims. The victims stated they heard about a party in the 200 block of E. Cherry through social media. They arrived at the location and entered the driveway of the residence, where they were confronted by two suspects, one of them armed, and were robbed of their belongings. At 2:50 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Gladys and Colorado. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Officers recovered a small Airsoft handgun and a sweatshirt from the vehicle. These items fit the description of items used in the robbery on Cherry that occurred earlier in the evening. Through a photo line-up, the victim identified the suspect as one of the persons who robbed him. While the suspect was being interviewed, the victim came to the police lobby to inquire about the progress of the investigation. While in the lobby, the victim saw the second suspect who was involved in the robbery. The victim immediately informed a police employee and the second suspect was detained in the lobby. The second suspect had come to the station because he heard his friend was arrested. Both suspects were arrested.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
September 19 at 2:17 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 600 block of W. Huntington and discovered an abandoned vehicle in a business parking lot. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle was recovered and the agency was notified.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 7:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Alta Vista on the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. The officer arrived and located the vehicle. The officer made contact with driver and a computer check revealed an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested for the warrant.
Residential Burglary
September 19 at 8:00 a.m., a burglary was reported at a residence in the 100 block of N. Garfield. The house is under construction and the suspect entered the house through a window. Numerous tools were stolen from the residence. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 19 at 9:42 a.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a theft in progress at the location. The suspect took numerous tools and other merchandise to the garden department of the store and pushed the items under the fence. Loss prevention officers were following him inside the store. Officers arrived at the location and when the suspect went outside the store to retrieve the items, he was arrested.
Outside Assist – California Highway Patrol
September 20 at 2:27 a.m., a caller reported a subject standing on the freeway overpass that appeared as if he was going to jump. Officers arrived and saw the subject standing on the outside of the railing. One of the officers tried talking the subject off the overpass. The subject said he wanted to kill himself and then closed his eyes. The officer saw an opportunity and quickly pulled the subject to safety. The California Highway Patrol arrived on scene and took over the investigation.
Attempt Burglary
September 20 at 8:49 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista regarding the report of glass found on the ground under a window. It appears someone attempted to enter the home through the window, but was not successful. An interior check was done and it appears the suspects did not enter the residence. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 7:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of E. Olive on the report of a domestic violence incident. The suspect had fled the location on foot. The victim reported that her husband had hit her head into a wall several times. Officers located the suspect in the area and he was arrested without incident.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 11:08 p.m., security at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a subject sleeping in a vehicle at the location. Officers made contact with the subject and it was discovered he had a no-bail felony warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 21 at 1:11 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue. The victim called and reported two computers were stolen from his hotel room. The investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment