Monrovia's Rachael Corrales to be in Miss Teen Pagent; Clifton Middle School Completes Science Lab


~ Clifton Middle School celebrated the completion of a science lab on Thursday. Clifton was one of five schools in the country to win the Fab School Labs contest, receiving $100,000 from the Northrop Grumman Foundation for the lab. https://goo.gl/kVpdjN

~ Rachael Corrales of Monrovia has been selected to participate in the 2017 Miss Teen pageant competition that will take place on Sept. 24. https://goo.gl/ahnyti

- Brad Haugaard
