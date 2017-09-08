News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Rachael Corrales to be in Miss Teen Pagent; Clifton Middle School Completes Science Lab
~ Clifton Middle School celebrated the completion of a science lab on Thursday. Clifton was one of five schools in the country to win the Fab School Labs contest, receiving $100,000 from the Northrop Grumman Foundation for the lab. https://goo.gl/kVpdjN
~ Rachael Corrales of Monrovia has been selected to participate in the 2017 Miss Teen pageant competition that will take place on Sept. 24. https://goo.gl/ahnyti

