News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

I Don't Think Monrovia's Zip Code Is 91017


This is kinda bizarre. This Star-News article (https://goo.gl/7Le1Mv) says the "Monrovia Post Office will offer a special postmark to commemorate the rare event when the date, 9-10-17, will match the community’s ZIP code 91017."

Since when is Monrovia's Zip code 91017?

Update: Ah! USPS says "This ZIP Code™ used for a specific PO BOX", so I guess the special postmark is to honor PO Boxes.  https://goo.gl/v5i25d

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)