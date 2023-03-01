News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Zoom Workshops on 'Hugelkultur' and Leak Detection

Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District is hosting two virtual landscape classes this March.

On March 9, a free "Hugelkultur" workshop will be held via Zoom. Learn about creating raised planting beds using woody material and other compostable biomass, criteria for determining whether hugelkultur makes sense for your landscape, siting and sizing hugels, and maintenance and troubleshooting. Register: t.ly/P2ns

On March 21, the district will host a free "Outdoor Leak Detection" workshop via Zoom. How to detect if you have a leak, how to track down the source of the leak, preventive measures to avoid leaks, and whether to handle the issue yourself or hire a professional. Registration: t.ly/a4y1

