News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Baja Mar
Dinner at Baja Mar Fish Taco, in the little shopping center at the corner of Foothill and May. Got the Fish Taco Combo, which included a drink, for $8.49. Very tasty, filling, and great price!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/22/2023
1 comment:
Anonymous
March 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM
Mucho gusto!
Reply
Delete
Replies
Reply
Add comment
Load more...
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Mucho gusto!ReplyDelete