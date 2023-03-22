News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Baja Mar


Dinner at Baja Mar Fish Taco, in the little shopping center at the corner of Foothill and May. Got the Fish Taco Combo, which included a drink, for $8.49. Very tasty, filling, and great price!

- Brad Haugaard 

