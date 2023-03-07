Ace is Easy to Please - Always Up for Snuggle, Fetch, or Walk

Handsome Ace is always game for a snuggle, a game of fetch, or a long walk. He’s really easy to please! This handsome guy is also quite a charmer. He loves spending time with people and entertaining everyone by making silly faces and playing with toys.
Ace has been out with several of our volunteers for field trips. He always gets a good “report card”. We’ve found that he is an enthusiastic fan of car rides and really enjoys exploring new places. He’ll never turn down a puppucino and it turns out that he’s a fan of Taylor Swift (although he refused to pay exorbitant prices for concert tickets).
At seven years young, Ace is elibible for the Seniors for Seniors program. An adopter over sixty would be able to adopt Ace for free!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
